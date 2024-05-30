Man accused of stabbing his girlfriend to death in Casselberry to face judge Thursday

A man accused of stabbing his girlfriend to death in Casselberry is set to go before a judge for the first time on Thursday.

Police said the deadly attack happened Wednesday afternoon at an apartment complex on San Jose Circle.

Police said Farel Torres attacked his girlfriend, Vanessa Santiago, and stabbed her in the head.

Torres was found standing outside the apartment when police arrived and was arrested.

Officers said Torres and Santiago have a child together, and the child was not home at the time.

Police haven’t said what led up to the incident but confirmed that there is a history of violence between Torres and Santiago.

