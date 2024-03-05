Man accused in Somerset hotel shooting to face Indiana chase charges first

Mar. 5—SOMERSET, Pa. — A California man accused of shooting another man in January outside a Somerset hotel likely won't be returned to Somerset County to face those charges until summer, or even later.

Andrew Vega, 32, of Riverside, California, is scheduled to go to trial in June in the state of Indiana on charges related to a police chase in the Jeffersonville area, court records show.

"He's currently facing criminal charges down there," Somerset County District Attorney Molly Metzgar said, "and unless something changes, (authorities in Indiana) are going to work to fully prosecute him there before sending him to us."

Vega is already in custody in Clark County, Indiana, to face charges that include multiple counts of resisting law enforcement and reckless driving.

Court records show Vega has a court-appointed public defender in Indiana and is scheduled to go to trial June 27.

Those charges were filed weeks prior to the charges in Somerset County and the cases will be handled in the same order, Metzgar said. That's common practice, she added.

Law enforcement officials will likely travel to Indiana to pick up Vega once his case there is resolved, Metzgar said.

Vega is accused of leading police in Indiana on a 12-mile chase in a vehicle, then on foot, before being apprehended. Jeffersonville police said that they tried to stop Vega after his vehicle was flagged as a match with one used in a Somerset County shooting.

Somerset police said Vega fired shots at a Lancaster man on Jan. 5 outside a Lewis Drive hotel, striking him twice and injuring him. Both men were staying at the hotel, but authorities have said there's no indication they knew one another.

Vega faces attempted homicide, aggravated assault, prohibited possession of a firearm and related charges in connection with the shooting.