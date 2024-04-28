Man accused of slicing victim’s stomach open during argument in Gages Lake

***Graphic Content Warning: WGN News warns readers that this story contains graphic details.***

GAGES LAKE, Ill. — A Gages Lake man is facing a slew of charges after he allegedly slashed another man’s stomach open during an argument on Saturday morning.

Lake County Sheriff’s Detectives say 23-year-old Anthony Osmena has been charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, aggravated battery, aggravated battery in a public way, and one misdemeanor count of unlawful use of a weapon.

Authorities say the charges stem from an incident that left a 24-year-old Round Lake Beach man critically injured.

Man accused in road rage shooting along Eisenhower Expressway charged with attempted murder

According to deputies, Osmena and the victim were in a car together in the 17800 block of West Big Oaks Road when they began arguing.

Man accused of slicing victim's stomach open during argument in Gages Lake

The driver of the vehicle eventually pulled over near Eastwood Avenue and Chippewa Road to drop Osmena off, but deputies say he and the victim both exited the vehicle.

Deputies say the argument continued and that is when Osmena allegedly pulled out a knife and sliced the victim’s stomach open.

Authorities said the victim was injured so badly, that part of his intestinal tract fell from the wound.

Read more: Latest Chicago news headlines

The driver of the vehicle then took the victim to the hospital.

Deputies were called to the hospital just before 9:30 a.m. where they learned that the victim was in critical condition and had been taken in for surgery.

Osmena was then identified as a suspect in the case and deputies took him into custody at his home.

Authorities say the victim’s condition is improving and he remains hospitalized.

It is currently unclear what instigated the argument.

Osmena made his first court appearance on Sunday.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.