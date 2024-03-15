Man accused of shooting woman arrested following hours-long SWAT situation, Gwinnett police say

A man who was on the run from police after officials say he shot someone has been arrested.

Gwinnett County police confirmed that 37-year-old Anthony Young was taken into custody on Thursday after an hours-long SWAT situation.

Young had been on the run since early afternoon on Thursday when police got reports of a person shot on Ivey Pointe Drive.

When police arrived, they found a woman who had been shot in the back of her shoulder. She was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The victim’s identity has not been released.

Detectives and crime scene investigators went to the scene and determined that the shooting was a result of an isolated domestic incident between the couple.

At 10 p.m., officers saw a man return to the crime scene. They quickly confirmed that the man was Young.

After multiple attempts to get Young to exit the home, the SWAT team was activated and negotiations continued. Several hours later, Young was taken into custody without incident.

Young has been charged with Aggravated Assault, Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of Certain Crimes, and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.

