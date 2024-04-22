Man accused of shooting his mother’s boyfriend at Fort Worth home faces murder charge

A man accused of shooting his mother’s boyfriend in Fort Worth this weekend has been arrested on suspicion of murder, according to police records.

Trace Hemphill, 31, was arrested Sunday night in connection with the killing of 52-year-old Byron Blackwell.

The homicide occurred after Hemphill arrived at his mother’s home in the 5000 block of Northfork Road and asked to be allowed inside the house to wash his clothes, according to an arrest warrant affidavit released Monday. Hemphill had been kicked out of the house several weeks ago, his mother told police.

Blackwell was standing near the doorway to a bedroom when he was shot in the head, the woman told investigators. She saw her boyfriend fall to the ground and her son standing in the doorway, she said, according to the affidavit.

When Hemphill’s mother asked him why he shot her boyfriend, he told her to be quiet and then he left the house, the affidavit states.