Man accused of shooting, killing man outside Jefferson Twp. bar indicted

Feb. 29—A suspect in a deadly shooting outside a Jefferson Twp. bar last month was indicted by a grand jury.

Sha'King Jones, 25, of Harrison Twp., is facing two counts each of murder and felonious assault and one count of having weapons while under disability in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court.

He's accused of shooting and killing 30-year-old Darnell Pate Jr. outside Napoleon's Bar in what the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office described as a targeted attack,

"We do know that individuals were lying in wait for Mr. Pate and that is why it was said to be targeted," Sheriff Rob Streck said previously. "We don't know the exact reason for the targeting, but we do know this was planned and people were waiting for Mr. Pate to leave the business and go to the vehicle."

The motive behind the killing, however, is unclear, he said. It's also unclear if there are any other suspects.

On Jan. 29, deputies reponded to 4150 Germantown Pike around 2:50 a.m. after a 911 caller report their vehicle had been shot. Shortly after, a man who identified himself as the owner of the bar called 911 and said there was a person sitting in a vehicle with its lights on in the parking lot. He said he didn't think the person was breathing, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch records.

Deputies found Pate with a gunshot wound in a vehicle.

Investigators discovered a stolen Hyundai Tucson nearby. They determined the Hyundai arrived at the parking lot and a suspect, later identified as Jones, shot Pate, according to Montgomery County Municipal Court — Western Division records.

Fingerprints in the Hyundai reportedly matched Jones. His cellphone also confirmed his location for the time of the shooting, according to an affidavit.

Jones was arrested at a Palisades Drive residence on Feb. 14. He initially was facing drug charges as investigators worked to collect more evidence in the murder investigation.

During a search of the Palisades Drive residence crews found a loaded handgun, methamphetamine and drug packaging materials, Streck said.

Jones is scheduled to be arraigned on Tuesday. His bond was previously set at $750,000.

Pate previously worked in law enforcement for multiple departments in Southwest Ohio.

He served briefly as interim chief of the New Vienna police department in Clinton County, and also worked for police departments in Addyston, on the west edge of Cincinnati, and in New Holland, near Washington Court House. According to WXIX in Cincinnati, he was terminated from his roles with Addyston and New Vienna. According to WHIO, New Holland officials said Pate was a fine officer serving in a reserve role in 2022-23.