Man accused of shooting at Hillsborough deputies to remain jailed until trial

A man accused of shooting at three Hillsborough County deputies will remain jailed until trial, a judge ruled Wednesday.

Anthony William Carpenter, 32, is facing three counts of attempted first-degree murder of a law enforcement officer and one count each of resisting an officer with violence and armed trespassing.

The incident started about 10 a.m. Sunday, when a deputy was patrolling the area near Beacon Meadows Park, 4824 Ridge Point Drive. According to a news release from the Hillsborough State Attorney’s Office, Deputy Sean Bush testified in court Wednesday that deputies arrived to the park in response to “neighborhood safety complaints” about Carpenter, who had been trespassed from the park the day before.

When Carpenter became “angry and defiant,” the deputies tried to de-escalate the situation for more than 20 minutes.

“During that time, Carpenter removed a knife from around his neck, repeatedly told deputies he was unarmed, and refused to keep his hands out of his pockets despite repeated commands to do so,” the news release states.

Deputies deployed their Tasers on Carpenter, and he shot three times once he was on the ground, the news release states. One of the bullets hit Deputy Kerr Craige’s service radio on his shoulder. The impact left Craige with a torn ligament and a possible broken bone, the news release states.

Craige, 33, was treated at a local hospital for a minor injury and released later that day, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

The other two deputies who responded, Joseph Lopez, 60, and Sean Bush, 38, were not injured.

Body camera footage released by the sheriff’s office shows the deputies initially confronted Carpenter as he sat at a table under a picnic pavilion at the park, his dog by his side.

“You guys are gonna have to kill me today,” Carpenter says at one point.

After Carpenter walks into a field, he is struck by Tasers and falls. He then gets up again, is Tasered again and falls backward.

Three shots then ring out, and Craige can be heard exclaiming and groaning in apparent pain.

“How did I get hit?” Craige says. “Something hit me.”

In a statement included in the news release, Hillsborough State Attorney Suzy Lopez said it was a miracle that Craige is alive and no deputies were seriously hurt.

“This defendant was on a mission to harm members of law enforcement, the very men and women who put their lives on the line for us every day,” Lopez said. “When he attacked them, he attacked our community, and he will be held accountable for his actions.”