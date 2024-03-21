Man accused of shooting ex-wife in Longmont prior to police chase

Mar. 21—A man is facing an attempted murder charge after police said he shot his ex-wife in the neck and thigh Wednesday in front of his children in Longmont before then leading police on a chase through northern Boulder County.

Brandon Allen, 45, is facing charges of attempted first-degree murder, vehicular eluding, possession of a firearm, violation of a protection order, child abuse and driving under the influence.

Allen is currently in custody on a $5 million bond. He is set to next appear on Tuesday for his filing of charges.

According to the affidavit, at 1:33 p.m. dispatch received a call that a shooting had occurred in the 1300 block of Goshawk Drive. Police learned that the woman was in the driver's seat of a green Subaru in the driveway when she was shot. Her children were in the backseat and were not injured in the shooting.

While on the scene, the woman's son told police that they were about to go to the store with their mom when their dad, Allen, shot their mom twice. The son told police he and his sibling got down in their seat because "they did not know if their dad was going to shoot them as well." When Allen left the scene, the son said he called out for help. Neighbors then called 911.

The woman was transported to Longs Peak Hospital before being flown to Anschutz Hospital. She was taken into surgery for the gun shot injuries to her neck and thigh, police reported. According to police, the woman is in critical condition but stable.

A witness was inside the home at the time of the shooting and told police that the victim and her children had lived there for six years without Allen. The witness told police she saw Allen standing near the rear passenger side of the green vehicle with a gun in hand before he turned to his vehicle and left. A neighbor across the street also looked outside after hearing a gunshot and said she saw a man standing on the passenger side of the green vehicle with a small silver gun in hand.

The neighbor said she saw him shoot a second time before leaving the scene.

While police searched for Allen, he called dispatch and said, "I think I just killed my ex-wife." and "I fired a gun at her," according to the affidavit. Allen was later located on U.S. 36 northwest of Lyons, but while police were making a plan to apprehend him he began driving away and led officers on a pursuit east through Lyons then south on U.S. 36 before turning east on Hygiene Road.

During the pursuit, police successfully used stop sticks and deflated his tires before making a pit-maneuver in attempt to stop him. Allen continued driving and then fired multiple shots out of the window.

Police made another pit-maneuver, causing Allen to stop. Allen exited his vehicle but was not compliant, and police used a K-9 to help apprehend him. He was taken into custody at 2:28 p.m. near Hygiene.

According to the affidavit, Allen officers that he shot and killed his ex-wife and "he told people this was going to happen and that he heard voices."

Police reported that Allen was slurring his words, had bloodshot eyes and smelled of alcohol. According to the affidavit, police found two empty bottles of beer, two empty shooters of liquor and four butane cans in his car.

A protection order was in place prohibiting Allen from contacting the woman which was issued in October of 2023. Allen's previous criminal history in Colorado includes a traffic infraction for not wearing a seatbelt, according to online court records.