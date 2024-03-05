Man accused of shooting DC Housing Authority officer headed to federal court

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Victor Terrill, 40, is heading to federal court after he was charged with shooting and wounding a DC Housing Authority (DCHA) officer on Feb. 29.

Court documents released Monday in the D.C. Superior Court shed new light on what happened.

The documents said Terrill and Teyona Tolson, 37, had entered Carroll Apartments on M Street SE without permission. They also reveal Tolson had been previously banned from the property.

DC Housing Authority officer shot in Navy Yard

Officers tried to arrest Terrill inside the building when documents said he shot one of the officers. Terrill is then said to have left the building, and the other officer heard two more gunshots.

Citizens saw Terrill go inside the Arris Apartments on 4th Street SE, about two blocks away. This led to a four-hour standoff with DC police. Officers eventually arrested Terrill and Tolson.

Documents said that Terrill allegedly told investigators, “We need to start killing you guys [police].”

The Metropolitan Police Department had started looking for Terrill in January, when he failed to appear in court for a DUI arrest in 2022. He also failed to undergo a competency exam at that time.

Person taken into custody after throwing furniture off balcony, barricade situation, Montgomery County police say

Terrill faces a slew of charges for what happened on Feb. 29, including assault with intent to kill, felony assault on a police officer and felon in possession. He’s scheduled to appear in U.S. District Court on March 12.

Court records also showed Terrill had previously served five years in prison after he pleaded guilty to kidnapping in 2004.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.