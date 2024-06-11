Man accused of shooting into car during family argument in Henderson

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – A man faces several charges including attempted murder after police say he shot into an occupied car in Henderson.

Eric Bennett, 63, was identified as the suspect by police and was arrested on June 9 and taken to the Henderson Detention Center.

On June 8 at about 6:20 p.m. Henderson police responded to the area of Sandwedge Drive and Birdie Lane near Wigwam Parkway and Valle Verde Drive after a report of a domestic incident involving a discharged firearm.

Police said that during the investigation they learned that an argument between a husband and two other relatives led to Bennett discharging the firearm into an occupied car.

Bennett now faces the following charges regarding the incident.

1 count of Attempted Murder w/ Deadly Weapon

1 count of Discharge Firearm into an occupied structure

1 count of Domestic Battery 1st

Anyone with information on the case is urged to call the Henderson Police Department

at 702-267-4911, 3-1-1, or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555

