Man accused of shooting 5 people over parking spot in Detroit arrested at airport

FOX 2 (WJBK) - A man, accused of shooting five people after an argument over a parking spot escalated, was arrested by police at Detroit Metro Airport last week.

The incident took place outside Chicago Blu'z Bar & Grill on W. Chicago near Oakman on March 29, on Detroit's west side.

Police say 32-year-old Damond Hunter left the club after the argument turned into a physical fight, and later returned to open fire on the crowd just before 2:45 a.m., injuring five people.

"He came back with a little machine gun-style pistol and opened fire on the crowd," said Assistant Chief Charles Fitzgerald with Detroit Police.

Surveillance cameras captured the alleged shooter and his weapon of choice – a DRACO pistol.

The weapon "fires rapid rounds relatively quickly," Fitzgerald said. "Most cowards carry them, and that's kind of what I classified it even that night of."

Hunter reportedly fired the gunshots so aimlessly, he even shot his own friend. All five victims, who range in age from 33-49, suffered non-life threatening injuries.

"Very lucky it's only five, That could've been 10, could've been 12," Fitzgerald said.

The shooter then fled the scene in a dark-colored SUV. The incident moved Hunter to the top of Detroit police’s most wanted.

About two weeks later, Hunter was arrested at DTW in Romulus after returning from Tennessee.

(Provided by the Detroit Police Department)

"He walked out, and he put his head down the minute he saw the officers," Fitzgerald said.

Even before Hunter's arrest, police leveraged every piece of technology they have to locate him.

"We have a very, very stong community base that’s also tired of this, so we got some really, really good tips," DPD's assistant chief said.

Tips led police about 500 miles south to the Knoxville, Tenessee area – where the suspect has ties, a dumped rental car and a phone track.

Investigators said Hunter was setting up an appointment with his probation officer in Detroit on prior drug charges, and when he landed back in Michigan for that meeting, officers took him into custody.

"I hope it's a wake-up call for those that want to do something similar," Fitzgerald said.

Hunter is facing nine felonies for the shooting, including multiple counts for assault with intent to commit murder.



