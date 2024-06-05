Man accused of shooting 2 teens in Pixley arrested, deputies say

PIXLEY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 23-year-old has been arrested after allegedly shooting two juveniles in Pixley, the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office said.

Around midnight on Tuesday, deputies say they were called to the 900 block of E. Lavinia Ave. in Pixley for a report of a gunshot victim.

Upon arrival, deputies say they found two 14-year-old boys in a vehicle with gunshot wounds. Both boys were taken to a local hospital -one with critical injuries and the other with non-life-threatening injuries.

Deputies say they tried to contact the suspect, identified as 23-year-old Jeremiah Graham of Tulare, at a home on the 700 block of Jacob Street in Visalia around 1:40 p.m. on Tuesday. Graham was wanted for the shooting of two 14-year-olds.

Detectives say upon their arrival, Graham ran from the home but was caught shortly after. He was later booked on suspicion of two counts of attempted murder.

Although an arrest was made, anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to contact the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at 559-733-6218.

