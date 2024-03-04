Man accused of sexually assaulting minor. He was banned from FIU campuses, police say

A man accused of sexually assaulting a minor had previously been banned from all Florida International University campuses, records show.

Elijah Nathan Jean-Gilles, 20, was arrested Saturday by Miami police on charges of lewd and lascivious molestation as well as battery. He’s being held at the Metro West Detention Center, according to jail records.

A trespass warning issued in April 2023 by FIU police indicates that Jean-Gilles wasn’t allowed on any university property. The flyer, which included a photo of Jean-Gilles, requested that anyone who saw him call police.

Details related to Jean-Gilles’ arrest are currently unavailable, though his charges reveal that the minor he’s accused of abusing was between the ages of 12 to 16.

Jean-Gilles will appear in court Monday morning for a pre-trial detention hearing.

Anyone with information about Jean-Gilles or the case should call Miami-Dade County Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

This report will be updated as more information becomes available