Man accused of sexually assaulting 8-year-old

Jun. 4—A 70-year-old man was arrested Saturday on a warrant issued after an 8-year-old girl told authorities he performed oral sex on her.

According to an Ector County Sheriff's Office report, the girl told authorities in early May that Tommy Chavez performed the act at a home on North Mockingbird in February or March of this year and only stopped when a vehicle arrived at the residence.

Chavez was arrested on suspicion of aggravated sexual assault of a child. He remained in the Ector County jail Monday on a $50,000 surety bond.