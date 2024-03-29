Man accused of sexually assaulting 15-year-old boy taken into custody at Bellevue thrift store

A man accused of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old boy was taken into custody in Bellevue on Wednesday.

The Westmoreland County Sheriff’s Office was called to help find Kenneth Dequilla Manuel Jr.

Manuel is accused of giving a 15-year-old boy marijuana and then sexually assaulting him. According to North Huntingdon Township police, he also exchanged photos that were sexual in content with the teen.

Westmoreland County deputies worked with the Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office to find Manuel. They were eventually able to track him down at a thrift store in Bellevue, where he was taken into custody.

Manuel was taken to the Westmoreland County Prison.

