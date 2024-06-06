Man accused of sexually abusing multiple children, officials seek additional victims

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man has been arrested after being accused of sexually abusing multiple children. Officials said he has resided in a number of Oregon communities and that authorities are now actively investigating if there are even more potential victims.

Jacob Bentley, of Bay City, was arrested on Monday, booked into Washington County Jail, and faces over a dozen charges related to sex abuse of children.

The arrest comes after several months of investigation into multiple children’s claims they were abused by the same person, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office said. The Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office assisted with the arrest.

14 years later: Kyron Horman’s disappearance remains unsolved

Over the course of the investigation, two more children told detectives that Bentley abused them. The abuse allegedly occurred in both Washington and Tillamook Counties, with Bentley having resided in Hillsboro, Cornelius, Forest Grove and Bay City. Authorities said more charges may be forthcoming as the investigation continues.

So far, four children in total have accused Bentley of abusing them when they were under 10 years old. He has been charged with 12 counts of first-degree sex abuse and two counts of using a child in a display of sexually explicit conduct.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said anyone who knows information about the case, including potentially more victims, should contact them.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.