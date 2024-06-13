Man accused of sexually abusing girl younger than 10 in Springboro

Jun. 12—A Highland County man is accused of having sexual contact girl younger than 10 and downloading images of child sexual abuse in Springboro over the course of a year, according to the Warren County Prosecutor's Office.

Steven Reese Barnes Jr., 43, of Dodson Twp. was arraigned Wednesday in Warren County Common Pleas Court for two count of gross sexual imposition, 70 counts of pandering sexually-oriented matter involving a minor and a misdemeanor count of public indecency.

Prosecutor David Fornshell said a child came home after seeing a body safety presentation at school and told her mother that she had seen Barnes engage in that type of conduct with a different child. The mother contacted Springboro police, which led to an investigation.

According to a Warren County grand jury report, Barnes is accused of abusing the child between August 2023 and February, and he is accused of downloading child sexual abuse images between February and November 2023.

Barnes is held on a cash-only bond of nearly $150,0000 in the Warren County Jail.