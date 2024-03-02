Man accused of sexually abusing a child, authorities looking for other victims

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man was arrested earlier this week for allegedly sexually abusing a child. Now, Washington County authorities are searching for additional victims.

Officials say they began investigating Marquise Brazile, 23, last month for multiple crimes against more than one underage victim.

Authorities searching for man accused of fatal shooting at North Portland bar

“During that investigation, detectives found evidence showing Brazile had assaulted and strangled an underage girl in Washington County on multiple occasions, in addition to threatening her with a gun. Brazile had also created and shared explicit videos of that person,” authorities said.

After detectives tracked Brazile to a home in Gresham on Feb. 22, he was arrested and later booked into the Washington County Jail. On Feb. 28, Brazile was indicted on several charges.

Using a child in display of sexually explicit conduct (two counts)

Using child in display of sexually explicit conduct (two counts)

Encouraging child sexual abuse in the first degree (two counts)

Sexual abuse in the second degree (two counts)

Attempted unlawful possession of a machine gun

Felon in possession of a firearm (two counts)

Unlawful use of a weapon (firearm)

Strangulation (two counts)

Menacing

Fourth-degree assault

Brazile is also being held on a Multnomah County parole violation warrant.

“Detectives learned Brazile has been the subject of police investigations in many local communities, including Portland, Gresham and Beaverton. Brazile has been connected to multiple shootings and serious assaults, as well as numerous statutory rape cases, and detectives believe there are additional victims. Brazile has stayed at addressees in Portland, Gresham, Bethany, Beaverton, and Vancouver,” officials said.

Anyone with information about any other cases involving Brazile is asked to contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.