Man accused of sexual conduct with 15-year-old formally charged

A 52-year-old man accused of engaging in sexual acts with a 15-year-old has been formally charged.

Christopher Scholp was indicted by a Montgomery County Grand Jury on a charge of sexual conduct with a minor, according to court documents.

Scholp is accused of meeting up with the 15-year-old in December 2023.

>> Rollover crash sends 5-year-old, newborn to the hospital

Two of Scholp’s family members were reported to have discovered him and the teen in a vehicle, according to an affidavit and statement of facts.

An investigation began after the girl’s parents reported to police they discovered inappropriate text messages from Scholp in June 2024.

Scholp posted bail and is not in custody with the condition that he has no contact with the girl and her family.

He is set to be arranged on July 9.