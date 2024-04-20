Man accused of sexual assault of 2 girls back in St. Joseph County

CENTREVILLE – St. Joseph County Prosecutor David Marvin and Undersheriff Jason Bingaman have provided details related to the arrest of a man who allegedly sexually assaulted two girls under the age of 13.

During a press conference Friday at the sheriff’s department training center, Marvin said Miguel Hernandez-Ruiz, a Mexican national, is charged with first-degree home invasion and two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct.

Hernandez-Ruiz, 26, was extradited to St. Joseph County this week from Ft. Wayne, Indiana, where he was taken into custody following the March 20 incident at Sweet Lake Mobile Home Park in Fawn River Township.

He is being held with no bond at the county jail in Centreville.

Prior to elaborating on the case, Marvin prefaced his comments with a reminder.

“I want to remind everybody that anybody who’s in our justice system, there is a presumption of innocence (and) that’s no different with this case,” Marvin said. “We have an individual who is now in custody but the Fifth Amendment protects him and I have the burden as the prosecutor to prove beyond a reasonable doubt anything that I charge him with.”

Marvin said Hernandez-Ruiz was arraigned Friday afternoon, just a few hours before the 4 p.m. press conference, which included Capt. T.J. Baker and Sgt. Paul Hernandez, who was the lead investigator in the case.

Marvin said ensuring Hernandez-Ruiz gets a fair trial is paramount, so he declined to elaborate on a number of questions. Marvin quickly reiterated the relevant facts and details will be presented in court.

Hernandez-Ruiz is being represented by Three Rivers-based attorney Ross Truckey.

Marvin declined to clarify whether the suspect knew the victims or their relatives. He said evidence to clarify their relationship will be introduced in a trial setting. He also did not confirm whether Hernandez-Ruiz had been to the residence prior to March 20.

Bingaman said his deepest concern centers on the victims.

“We have a couple of minors who were sexually assaulted, so, for them and their families, our thoughts are with them,” Bingaman said. “It’s our intention for crime victims to see justice and to reassure our community that it is safe and secure.”

He said the 12-day investigation featured a strong and ultimately successful partnership with authorities in Allen County, Indiana. In particular, Bingaman acknowledged Ft. Wayne Police vice and narcotics unit in the apprehension. He also recognized Sturgis Police Department for its critical role during the initial investigation.

Authorities said video surveillance footage was instrumental in helping identify the vehicle allegedly driven by Hernandez-Ruiz the night of the incident.

Hernandez-Ruiz, a Sturgis resident, is also being held on an immigration detainer, Bingaman said. He stated the suspect came to the United States in 2021 and his work visa expired in December that year. Hernandez-Ruiz failed to return to Mexico upon its termination, Bingaman noted.

“We continue to work with the prosecutor’s office to make sure the due process is going to happen for the suspect and the victims in this case,” Bingaman said.

Bingaman said if the suspect is found guilty, he would serve his time in the United States before deportation to his home country. Bingaman added he believes Hernandez-Ruiz has family in Ft. Wayne, possibly explaining why he fled there following the incident.

Hernandez-Ruiz is scheduled for a preliminary examination conference April 30.

This article originally appeared on Sturgis Journal: Man accused of sexual assault of 2 girls back in St. Joseph County