Man accused of sex trafficking teens. Girl, 13, victimized before, Sacramento sheriff says

A man was booked Wednesday in connection to sex trafficking two teenage girls, including a 13-year-old girl allegedly forced to perform sexual acts for multiple traffickers, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies on patrol Tuesday in North Highlands came across the girls — ages 13 and 16 — each believed to be engaging in prostitution near Watt and Myrtle avenues. The stretch of roadway is frequented by human traffickers who force victims into sex work, the Sheriff’s Office said.

The suspect, an 18-year-old man, was with the two teens and said to deputies he was “dating” the 16-year-old girl while “holding money” for the younger child, deputies said. The 13-year-old was allegedly forced into sex work just five minutes before deputies approached the victims, authorities said.

The 13-year-old girl had been trafficked earlier this year by couple Jacob Andrew Reyes and Itzel Anahi Medina-Nieto, the Sheriff’s Office said. The pair was arrested in February for sex trafficking the then-12-year-old girl, as well as other victims, in Sacramento and the Bay Area, according to The Bee’s previous reporting.

MAN ARRESTED FOR SEX TRAFFICKING 13 AND 16-YEAR-OLD GIRLS



Last night, Sacramento County Sheriff North Patrol Deputies encountered two juveniles engaging in prostitution on Watt Avenue, ages 13 and 16. Deputies contacted an 18-year-old male probationer hanging out with two… pic.twitter.com/IA6hu0FXZs — Sacramento Sheriff (@sacsheriff) June 12, 2024

Both suspects are in custody and were scheduled to appear in court Wednesday for a settlement conference.

“Unfortunately, our minor returned to the cycle of victimization, which is far too common in these cases, especially with young victims,” deputies said.

Investigators arrested the 18-year-old suspect in Tuesday’s case, who now faces three felony charges of pimping, pandering and trafficking minors.

He is being held on $1 million bail and is scheduled to be arraigned Friday.

The Sheriff’s Office said the 18-year-old could have trafficked other victims. Residents can report tips by calling the Sheriff’s Office 916-874-5115 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at 916-443-4357.

Callers may be eligible for a $1,000 reward and can remain anonymous. To leave anonymous information, call 916-874-8477.