Man accused of sex crimes against child younger than 13 faces life in prison

A man facing 63 sex-related charges could spend the rest of his life in prison.

Earl Whipple, 50, has been accused of the "systematic sexual assault" of a child younger than 13, according to Jodie Schumacher, the prosecutor for Richland County.

He was charged this month by a Richland County grand jury.

Allegations against Whipple cover an 18-month period in 2017 and 2018, Schumacher said. Investigators say they believe the events took place in rural Richland County.

"He had fled," Schumacher said. "There was a warrant outstanding for a while, and then he was picked up out of state and extradited back."

Whipple's charges include 36 counts of first-degree felony rape, 18 counts of first-degree felony attempted rape, three counts of second-degree felony sexual battery, three counts of third-degree felony gross sexual imposition, as well as several other unclassified felonies. He faces a maximum penalty of life in prison.

ztuggle@gannett.com

419-564-3508

This article originally appeared on Mansfield News Journal: Ohio man could spend life in prison on charges of child sex crimes