Man accused of severely burning 3-year-old is wanted after skipping trial, authorities say

A father accused of “maliciously and repeatedly abusing his daughter” by severely burning her failed to appear in court and is now wanted, according to the 5th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

Nathan Ginter, who was arrested and charged in 2022 with unlawful neglect of a child, did not appear when his trial was set to begin Monday, the solicitor’s office said. A bench warrant for Ginter’s arrest was subsequently issued, but the trial remains underway even without without Ginter’s presence, according to a spokesperson from the 5th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

Before making a $1 million bond, Ginter was housed at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

Columbia police arrested Ginter after the mother of their daughter brought her to Lexington Medical Center with “significant” burns to her lower body, the department said.

The burns caused “severe scarring and disfigurement and are consistent with the use of an electrical control device,” which police accused GInter of using.

Lexington police were called in to investigate and turned the case over to Columbia Police Department after finding out Ginter’s house was on Cleveland Street in Columbia.

After investigating, police said there was “substantial evidence” that Ginter also performed water torture on his daughter.