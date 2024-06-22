Man accused of setting garage on fire formally charged

A Trotwood man is facing charges after allegedly setting a garage on fire.

Jeffery Mullins, 37, was indicted by a Montgomery County grand jury on Friday on felony counts of arson and breaking and entering, as well as misdemeanor counts of arson and criminal damaging.

On June 4, Mullins allegedly broke into and set a detached garage on fire in the 100 block of Penrod Avenue in Trotwood, according to court documents.

Mullins was arrested on June 12 and remains booked in the Montgomery County Jail.

He’s scheduled to appear in court for his arraignment on Tuesday.