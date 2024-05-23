Man accused of setting fire to preschool in California connected to crimes in New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A man police and the feds say has a history of setting fires in Albuquerque, has been arrested in California. That’s where authorities say he’s up to his old tricks, and this time, the incident put children’s lives in danger.

He was on probation in that case, after the judge sentenced him to no jail time. But that could be about to change.

The Albuquerque Police Department arrested Jonathan Nava after they said he was seen trying to set a church and a gas pump on fire in 2022. After a chase and a tussle with officers, they took him into custody.

In that case, he pled guilty to assault and battery on an officer, as well as fleeing, and in 2023, Judge Bruce Fox sentenced him to five years of supervised probation and not jail time. But earlier this year, his probation was withdrawn after he failed to report to his probation officer, walked out of a counseling program, ditched his job, and left the state of New Mexico.

Now, law enforcement out of California has arrested him for another fire, this time at a preschool in the middle of the day. According to federal documents, police were called out to Retreat Church and Yucaipa Christian Preschool, just outside of San Bernardino.

The school had 14 staff members and 48 kids inside. Luckily no one was hurt. Police later said Nava set fire to a local optometrist’s office later that day as well. Nava is now federally charged with two counts of attempted property destruction with fire. If convicted, he could face up to 40 years in federal prison.

