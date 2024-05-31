Man accused of setting fire to Old Town restaurant

May 30—Police are searching for a man in connection with a fire that burned part of a popular Old Town restaurant.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Stevie Maestas, 65, who is charged with second-degree arson.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit filed at Metropolitan Court, Albuquerque Fire Rescue investigators and Albuquerque police officers interviewed Maestas near the scene of the fire at High Noon Restaurant & Saloon, then let him go before confirming he was the same man seen on surveillance.

Maestas is also facing a criminal damage to property charge following an October incident in which he is accused of throwing a rock at a man's truck in front of University of New Mexico Hospital, court records show. Police said he was cited, then let go.

At about 6:45 a.m. May 21, AFR responded to a call of a structure fire at High Noon Restaurant & Saloon in the 400 block of San Felipe NW, near Mountain.

According to the affidavit, firefighters reported smoke and flames coming from the outside of the business' refrigerator. There was severe smoke and heat-related damage to parts of the exterior and electrical boxes and cables.

Fire Rescue said surveillance showed a man — later identified as Maestas — "deliberately" ignite the fire with a handheld device before walking away.

The complaint states that the fire caused about $20,000 in damage.

"The cause of the fire was determined to be the result of deliberate acts of a male suspect captured (on) security video footage," AFR said.

The affidavit said that around 1 p.m. Friday, fire investigators were patrolling the area near Rio Grande and Mountain when they identified someone who fit the description of the man in the video. APD and investigators asked Maestas if it was him who was on surveillance. He then "became nervous and stopped being cooperative and stopped answering questions."

AFR said Maestas was let go. The next day, APD and fire investigators confirmed it was him through surveillance.