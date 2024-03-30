Man accused of selling meth, cocaine from apartment above a Wisconsin bar injured fleeing search warrant

TOMAH, Wis. (WFRV) – A man accused of selling drugs from his apartment above a western Wisconsin bar was injured after jumping out of a second-story window during a search warrant on Tuesday.

A Facebook post from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office states that deputies received information from multiple sources about drugs allegedly being sold out of an apartment above a bar in Tomah.

Due to the information, a search warrant was served at the apartment where the suspect lived around 8 p.m. on March 26.

Deputies say that after further investigation, they reportedly found that the suspect, later identified as Leonard Figgins, was allegedly selling methamphetamine and cocaine out of his apartment.

During the search warrant, Figgins, 34, fled his apartment and went into a neighbor’s apartment through a fire escape. Another search warrant was obtained for the neighboring apartment, where authorities found Figgins barricaded in one of the bedrooms.

As deputies entered, Figgins reportedly broke out a window and jumped from the second story to the sidewalk, injuring both ankles from the fall. Figgins was taken into custody before being taken to a nearby hospital.

It was noted that the search of Figgins’ apartment yielded more drugs and other evidence of drug dealing.

Authorities say that at the time of the incident, Figgins was supervised through Wisconsin Probation and Parole and was out on bond from a La Crosse County case.

