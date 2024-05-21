Man accused of selling drugs to students in what CCSDPD calls ‘Stash and Dash’

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County School District police arrested a man accused of selling drugs to children using social media, with these sales allegedly happening in public at schools, playgrounds, and parks.

Christian Sambrano was taken into custody in March, according to court records. He’s facing two charges, including contributing to delinquency/neglect of a minor.

Christian Sambrano (CCSDPD/KLAS)

His public Instagram page shows him with guns and cash, and it was his social media activity that helped lead to his arrest, police said. Outlined in court documents, officers with the Clark County School District Police Department described what Sambrano was doing as a “Stash and Dash.

According to police, Sambrano would create a scavenger hunt, hiding marijuana or other drugs at several places and then make kids find it, advertising it on social media.

Police identified nine locations, all within the same vicinity, where the alleged sales happened including:

Essex Circle Park

Rotary Park

Clark High School

Western High School

Ed Fountain Park

Lorenzi Park

Meadows Mall

Cashman Middle School

Griffith Elementary School

CCSDPD seized three guns from Sambrano and more than 200 rounds of ammo.

Investigators executed a search warrant on Sambrano’s Instagram page and discovered at least four current CCSD students engaged in buying drugs from him, according to court documents.

“It is so important that we work as a community to keep our children safe,“ North Las Vegas Chief of Police Jacqueline Gravatt said.

Last week, several law enforcement agencies discussed safety as kids head into summer break.

“Your local law enforcement agencies work together collaboratively by sharing information and resources, and it’s for the better good of this community because our number one priority number one priority is public safety,” Gravatt said.

The Las Vegas Metro Police Department has a gang unit that has a CCSDPD officer on staff, as they are all trying to crack down on this type of activity.

“As a parent, I understand it’s important to know what your children are doing, what they’re looking at on social media, and who they are hanging out with,” LVMPD Deputy Chief Brenden Clarkson said.

The main message law enforcement wanted to get across is if you see something, say something.

Sambrano is scheduled to appear in court on July 15.

