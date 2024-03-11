Man accused of secretly recording boys in Bojangles Coliseum bathroom

A man is accused of secretly recording underage boys inside one of the bathrooms at Charlotte’s Bojangles Coliseum.

John Hastings Cutter IV faces more than a dozen felony peeping charges and was released from jail on bond.

Channel 9’s Hunter Sáenz uncovered court documents that show a father busted the Cutter in the act. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said the 61-year-old man used a camera that looked like a key fob to record young boys and men in the bathroom.

Investigators said the incident happened on Feb. 24. The father, his 11-year-old son, and that boy’s 12-year-old friend were all at a Charlotte Checkers game. Court documents say the three went to use the bathroom, but as the father and son waited for the 12-year-old to leave the stall, they saw a hand with a GoPro-like camera go under the stall the child was in.

Police believe the man with the camera was Cutter.

Court documents say the father confronted Cutter as he walked out of the neighboring stall, but Cutter denied everything and walked away.

After more than a week of investigating, CMPD’s Cyber Crimes Unit descended on Cutter’s house along Fairheath Road in SouthPark and executed a search warrant. Investigators said they found several videos, including ones taken at the Checkers game on Feb. 24. It showed several minors using the urinals. Some showed exposed private parts.

On Monday, Cutter appeared to want nothing to do with Channel 9′s camera or questions when Sáenz paid him a visit at his home. A car was in the driveway and curtains were closed but nobody came to the door.

Nearby neighbors did answer their doors. Sáenz spoke to one mother who didn’t want to show her face but was disturbed.

“It’s unsettling,” she said. “It makes you think about who you’re living around and who you can trust.”

Now, the neighbors are having tough conversations with their children.

“You cannot be alone outside by yourself. You cannot go into anybody’s house,” the neighbor said.

Investigators believe Cutter went into multiple public places, including locker rooms and restrooms.

Cutter is out on bond, but his attorney showed up for him in court on Monday.

According to court documents, Cutter was a registered sex offender for a conviction back in 1999 but he was taken off the registry in 2011.

