Man accused of running brothel out of Kettering home sentenced

A man who was accused of running a brothel out of a Kettering home has been sentenced.

Juan Manuel Lopez Gomez, 37, was sentenced to up to three years of probation after pleading guilty to one count of procuring last month.

Gomez was originally also facing a charge of “promoting prostitution (operating a brothel)” but that was dropped when he pleaded guilty.

As News Center 7 previously reported, an undercover investigation led Kettering Police to learn that Gomez was allegedly running a brothel in the 4300 block of Shroyer Road, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

He was also ordered to pay court fees.








