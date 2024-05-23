Man accused of robbing 5 Portland dispensaries at gunpoint arrested

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man accused of a string of armed robberies of dispensaries in the Portland area was arrested on Tuesday, authorities announced.

According to the Portland Police Bureau, officers arrested 43-year-old Cory J. Jackson on Tuesday evening, sharing a photo of the Jantzen Beach Best Buy that had been evacuated leading up to the arrest.

As PPB explained in a release, the Vancouver Police Department had notified them that a wanted suspect — later identified as Jackson — was driving into Oregon from Washington.

“PPB officers, who were conducting a Stolen Vehicle Operation at the time, responded to assist. Officers located the wanted individual parking in a lot in the 2000 block of North Tomahawk Island Drive and walking into a business. Officers were able to evacuate the business and convince the man to exit. Officers took the man into custody without incident,” PPB said.

Jackson was lodged in the Multnomah County Detention Center and faces a multitude of robbery charges and other crimes.

KOIN 6 News reported on Jackson’s alleged robbery spree of five dispensaries in a five-month span earlier this year, highlighting how the cash-only cannabis industry is particularly vulnerable to these types of crimes.

