Man accused of robbing 2 Washington County banks arrested in New York

A man accused of robbing two banks in Washington County earlier this month has been arrested in New York.

Police say Brandon Scerri and Kayla Pruett, both of Wellsburg, W.Va. were involved in the robbery at First National Bank along Washington Road on June 5. The First National Bank along Washington Road in North Strabane Township was also robbed two days later.

Scerri allegedly handed a threatening note to the bank teller at Washington Financial Bank and was handed cash. Court documents say he never showed a weapon, even though the note said he had one, the complaint said.

The complaint stated that Scerri got away with $155.

Two days later, Scerri robbed the First National Bank in a similar manner, court documents said. Kayla Pruett, also of Wellsburg, waited in the car during the robbery, which investigators learned had a stolen plate on it.

Police say Scerri was taken into custody in New York after robbing another bank there. Police did not say if Pruett has been arrested.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

‘He was a really loving guy’: Friends remember bicyclist killed by live wires in North Park 2 homes damaged by bullets during incident in McCandless; 1 person in custody Peters Township home destroyed in possible electrical outlet fire VIDEO: Rochester riverfront undergoing revamp DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts