Man accused of robbery, other crimes at the Waterfront sought by Allegheny County police

Allegheny County Police are attempting to locate Michael Lipovsik III, 25, of Pittsburgh, in connection with multiple crimes they say occurred on March 15 at the Waterfront in Homestead.

Lipovsik is facing multiple charges including robbery, terroristic threats and carrying a firearm without a license.

He is described as 5 feet 9 inches tall and approximately 180 pounds.

If seen, do not approach and call 911. Anyone with information on Lipovsik’s location is asked to contact the County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.

