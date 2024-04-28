Man accused in road rage shooting along Eisenhower Expressway charged with attempted murder

CHICAGO — A Chicago man accused in a road rage shooting along the Eisenhower Expressway on Friday morning is now facing felony charges.

According to Illinois State Police (ISP), 30-year-old Steven Moore, a Chicago resident, has been charged with three counts of attempted murder.

The charges stem from an alleged road rage-related shooting that unfolded on the I-94 northbound ramp to westbound I-290 on Friday.

Troopers say they were called to the scene just after 11 a.m. after reports of a shooting along the expressway.

Authorities say Moore had allegedly opened fire on another vehicle from his car before fleeing the scene. The victim was not hit by gunfire, but their car was struck several times.

Following an investigation, troopers were able to identify the vehicle that Moore allegedly fled in, he was tracked down by troopers and taken into custody.

The Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office later approved charges against Moore on Saturday.

The suspect is being held by authorities at the Riverdale Police Department while he waits for a detention hearing.

