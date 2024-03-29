Man accused of recording boys in Bojangles Coliseum bathroom found dead, police say

A man accused of secretly recording boys in the bathroom of Charlotte’s Bojangles Coliseum has died, police told Channel 9.

John Hastings Cutter IV was facing more than a dozen felony peeping charges and was released from jail on bond. He was indicted earlier this week.

PREVIOUS: Man accused of secretly recording boys in Bojangles Coliseum bathroom

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said the 61-year-old man used a camera that looked like a key fob to record young boys and men in the bathroom on Feb. 24.

Investigators said a man, his 11-year-old son, and that boy’s 12-year-old friend were all at a Charlotte Checkers game when it happened. Court documents say the three went to use the bathroom, but as the father and son waited for the 12-year-old to leave the stall, they saw a hand with a GoPro-like camera go under the stall the child was in.

Police believe the man with the camera was Cutter.

Court documents say the father confronted Cutter as he walked out of the neighboring stall, but Cutter denied everything and walked away.

On Friday, CMPD told Channel 9 that Cutter died by suicide. His body was found at his home on Thursday.

No further information was released.

