Man accused of recent Downtown attacks arrested in Missouri

May 7—A man accused of randomly attacking multiple people in Downtown Albuquerque last month has been arrested in the Midwest.

Brian Eisenbeis, 43, was taken into custody in St. Louis on Tuesday after the U.S. Marshals Service received information he was in eastern Missouri, agency spokesman Jim Glisson said in a news release.

Glisson told the Journal that Eisenbeis may have had a misdemeanor warrant in Missouri.

Locally, Eisenbeis is charged with two counts of aggravated battery with great bodily harm and one count of tampering with evidence. These charges stem from two incidents on April 10.

The first occurred around 1 p.m. on Central, near 14th, when two men were beaten by a suspect in a red truck who yelled homosexual slurs. One of the men was hospitalized with a broken jaw and femur.

Then, around 2:20 p.m., a man fitting the same suspect description in a red truck punched a woman who was going for a run on Silver between 11th and 12th. The woman told police the man was cussing at her, and got back into his truck and drove away after the attack.

Albuquerque Metro Crime Stoppers issued a photo of Eisenbeis and a possible $1,000 reward for information leading to his arrest.

The Albuquerque Police Department detained Eisenbeis on April 16, "but there was not enough for an arrest warrant," APD spokesman Gilbert Gallegos said.

Eisenbeis will be booked into a St. Louis jail pending extradition to New Mexico, according to the Marshals Service.

"We are grateful this suspect was identified quickly by our detectives and taken into custody by the U.S. Marshal Service," Albuquerque Police Chief Harold Medina said in a statement. "The violent nature of these crimes and the targeting of innocent victims was disturbing. I urge the court to keep him detained pending trial once he is returned to New Mexico."