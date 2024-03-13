Man accused of raping woman at knifepoint in Trotwood

Mar. 13—A man is facing charges after he reportedly raped a woman at knifepoint before stealing her vehicle in Trotwood.

Dustin A. Large, 33, was charged with one count each of rape, kidnapping and grand theft of a motor vehicle and two counts of abduction, according to Montgomery County Municipal Court — Western Division.

On or about Feb. 3, he held a knife to a woman's throat while sexually abusing her, according to the affidavit. The woman is known to Large.

He then reportedly forced the woman to get into her vehicle with him to go to the gas station. The woman was able to escape from Large and he fled in her vehicle, according to court documents.

A warrant was issued for Large on Tuesday.