Man accused of raping woman at knifepoint and forcing her to take him to McDonald's drive-thru

A 31-year-old Minneapolis man is accused of raping a woman at knifepoint by a Minneapolis lake, then forcing her to drive him to a McDonald's and a parking ramp, where he raped her a second time, according to criminal charges.

Eliezer Rodriguez was charged Tuesday with four felony counts: two for first-degree criminal sexual conduct while armed with a dangerous weapon, as well as one count each of kidnapping and carjacking.

According to a criminal complaint filed in Hennepin County District Court, Minneapolis Park Police responded to a report of a robbery and sexual assault near Cedar Lake on June 7.

Officers met with a woman who had multiple scratches on her upper body and legs. The woman said she was walking on a trail when she was grabbed by a man, later identified as Rodriguez, who she said threw her into the brush and held a small knife on her while choking her, the complaint states.

The woman said Rodriguez raped her while telling her he was going to stab her, the documents state, and then forced her to drive him around, during which time they went through a drive-thru at the McDonald's on East Lake Street and into a parking ramp, where he again allegedly raped her.

The woman said she was able to flee from the car when Rodriguez lunged at her with a syringe near the intersection of 28th Street and Colfax Avenue, according to the complaint. A witness asked if the woman needed help and saw Rodriguez drive her car away.

The following day, Minnesota State Patrol officers located the woman's vehicle at a rest stop on I-94 between Fergus Falls and Dalton. Rodriguez left the rest stop before officers arrived, so authorities conducted an air, ground and K9 search of the area, and Rodriguez was taken into custody after a short chase on foot, according to the Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office. Rodriguez is being held in Hennepin County Jail.

Rodriguez matched the description provided by the woman, who later identified him in a photo lineup, and had scratch marks on his upper body consistent with defensive wounds, the documents state.

According to the state's public court record system, Rodriguez has previous felony convictions for kidnapping, failing to fulfill requirements as a predatory offender, illegal possession of firearms, criminal vehicular operation and drug possession.

His next court hearing is slated for July 9.