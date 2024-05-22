Man accused of raping 15-year-old girl at Rockland migrant shelter indicted, DA says

A Haitian migrant accused of raping a 15-year-old girl at a shelter in Rockland has been indicted with child rape charges, Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy Cruz announced.

Cory B. Alvarez, 26, of Haiti, who was living at the Comfort Inn, was indicted by a Plymouth County grand jury Tuesday charging him with one count each of aggravated rape of a child with a ten-year age difference and rape of a child by force.

In March, Alvarez pleaded not guilty to those charges and was held without bail and currently remains behind bars, Cruz said.

The indictments follow an investigation by Rockland police after officers responded to the Comfort Inn at 850 Hingham St. on March 13 for a report of a sexual assault, Cruz said. The Comfort Inn is currently part of a government program to house migrant families, and Alvarez lived at that address.

When officers arrived, they found a 15-year-old girl, who was then taken by ambulance to South Shore Hospital for treatment, Cruz said.

The girl, who only speaks Haitian Creole, told investigators through a translator she went to Alvarez’s room so he could help her with apps on a tablet before he forced himself on her.

The alleged victim told police, “I asked him to leave me alone, but he didn’t stop.”

As a result of their investigation, Rockland Police developed probable cause to arrest Alvarez, and he was taken into custody.

The court ordered that Alvarez surrender his passport and have no contact with the victim while in custody, Cruz said.

Alvarez will be arraigned in superior court on the indictments at a later date.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

