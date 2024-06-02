Man accused ramming SUV into Kettering police cruiser pleads guilty

The man accused of ramming his SUV into two Kettering police cruisers earlier this year is pleading guilty to charges.

Alexander Love, 24, entered into a plea agreement on Friday, pleading guilty to one count of vandalism and a lesser included offense of attempted failure to comply with the signal or order of a police officer, according to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court records.

As part of the plea agreement, one count of vandalism was dismissed.

A sentencing date has not been set for Love, who faces up to 30 months in prison and up to $7,500 in fines.

As News Center 7 previously reported, police officers reported seeing Love run a red light in a gray Cadillac SUV on E. Stroop Road in January.

Officers caught up with Love near Pobst Drive. In a Kettering police report, an officer stated they could see Love’s SUV swerving outside of its lane of travel. At that point, the officer activated their overhead lights to conduct a traffic stop, but Love allegedly didn’t stop.

While still on E. Stroop Road, Love’s SUV made a U-Turn at the median opening near the Stonebridge apartments. The officer then turned off their overhead lights and stopped following the vehicle.

Later, an officer watched the SUV drive north on Woodman Drive and began to follow it from a distance until they saw it turn into a Shell gas station. At that time, officers moved in to stop the vehicle.

Dash camera video obtained by News Center 7 showed offices surrounding the SUV, but as officers moved in, Love put the SUV in reverse and hit one of the cruisers. The video shows him put the car in drive and hit another cruiser in front of him.

The incident caused front bumper, headlight, and hood damage to one cruiser. The other had damage to the driver’s side door.

As several more cruisers began to close in on him, Love surrendered.

Love is not currently booked in the Montgomery County Jail.



