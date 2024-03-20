Man accused of putting cat into bag, slamming it on ground formally charged

A man accused of beating a cat so badly it had to be euthanized has been formally charged.

Zhean Bai was indicted by a Butler County Grand Jury on a count of cruelty to a companion animal, a fifth-degree felony.

News Center 7 previously reported that on Jan. 24 Bai allegedly chased a cat into the Indian Springs Apartment Complex in Hamilton.

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Man accused of putting cat into bag, slamming it on ground arrested by Butler County deputies

A video shared by the Butler County Sheriff’s Office showed Bai allegedly putting the cat into a white trash bag and then slamming the bag to the ground.

Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones said the cat was dumped in the bag behind the building but was found alive by the dog warden.

The cat was severely injured and had to be euthanized.

His bond was set at $50,000.

He is due next in court on April 11.







