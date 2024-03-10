Man accused of pushing girlfriend on subway tracks arrested: NYPD

MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) – A man accused of pushing his girlfriend onto the subway tracks in Lower Manhattan was arrested Saturday, according to the NYPD.

Christian Valdez, 35, now faces attempted murder and assault charges related to the violent fight that cost a 29-year-old woman her feet, according to police sources.

Valdez and his girlfriend allegedly got into a fight about 10:26 a.m. Saturday inside the Fulton Street subway station, police said. Police said he pushed the woman onto the tracks as a southbound No. 3 train approached, hitting the woman.

She was rushed to an area hospital, where her feet were amputated, according to police sources.

