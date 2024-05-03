Man accused of publicly posting sexual images without consent

May 2—ROCHESTER — A Texas man has been charged in Minnesota for allegedly posting private sexual images of a woman.

Daniel Alejandro Martinez, 27, was charged in Olmsted County District Court Thursday, May 2, 2024, of two felony counts of and one gross misdemeanor charge of nonconsensual dissemination of private sexual images.

According to the criminal complaint:

A woman who says she moved to Stewartville, Minnesota, from Texas reported her estranged husband had tagged her and family members on social media and in messages. In one message, Martinez allegedly threatened to publicly post a sexually explicit video if the woman did not contact him. Deputies found at least one picture of the woman in her underwear on a Facebook profile under Martinez's name. The woman said she did not give Martinez permission to post the picture.

The woman told investigators she believed Martinez was trying to "ruin her life."

On the day deputies from the Olmsted County Sheriff's office were called to take the report, Martinez called the woman 13 times, court records show.

Martinez is scheduled to appear in court on the charges June 5, 2023.