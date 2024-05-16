Man accused of posting videos threatening to kill the President

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Luzerne County man is being charged with posting videos threatening to kill President Joe Biden, officials stated.

According to United States Attorney Gerard M. Karam, 37-year-old Jordan Gee of Nanticoke, posted several videos online before President Joe Biden visited Scranton, for a campaign event on April 16.

In the videos, investigators stated Gee made several threats to the President and others, saying, “Joe Biden: I’m going to kill you and your whole cabinet,” and, “If you come to my city in Scranton, Pennsylvania, I’m cutting your (expletive) head off in front of everybody; I promise.”

Gee was indicted by a federal grand jury on the charges of threats against the President and interstate communications with a threat.

The maximum penalty under federal law for these offenses is twenty years of imprisonment, a term of supervised release following imprisonment, and a fine.

