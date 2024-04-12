Man accused of posing as nurse, assaulting women Montco facility
Prosecutors said 33-year-old Ramon Garcia performed unauthorized physical exams on patients at an urgent care facility in Jenkintown.
Mizuhara is accused of stealing $16 million from the Los Angeles Dodgers star.
Stock up on the formula with more than 25,000 rave reviewers while it's on sale.
'The dark circles have lightened' and 'brighter eyes within one week' are just a couple of the 6,000 accolades this unassuming product has received.
It takes just minutes to install, and fans say it stays put even during spring's nastiest storms.
Kansas City Fed president Jeff Schmid and San Francisco Fed president Mary Daly said they would employ patience and caution before approving any rate cuts.
Shakeeb Ahmed, a cybersecurity engineer convicted of stealing around $12 million in crypto, was sentenced on Friday to three years in prison. Ahmed was accused of hacking into two cryptocurrency exchanges, and stealing around $12 million in crypto, according to prosecutors. Adam Schwartz and Bradley Bondi, the lawyers representing Ahmed, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Over 100 staffers at Avalanche Studios have successfully unionized, as they just formed a bargaining agreement with a Swedish union. The agreement goes into effect during the second quarter of 2025.
Everything you need to know about this year’s music festivals — all in one place.
A slew of new electric cars are coming in 2024 and 2025. Here are 20 that have us looking forward to their imminent release.
As anticipation builds for Saturday's UFC 300, the battle-scarred fighters all gathered on one stage Thursday, reminding fans that no one moves through this sport unscathed.
Google is beginning a “short-term test” that will block links to local California news sources for a “small percentage” of users in California.
Consumers aren't expecting price increases to slow as quickly as they did last month as inflation's path downward has slowed to start 2024.
Google's is adding more AI security features to its offerings as it seeks to better monetize its investments.
Playdate has only gotten cuter and more relevant with age.
The stories you need to start your day: CDC warns of measles spike, the ‘Bridgerton’ Season 3 trailer and more in today’s edition of The Yodel newsletter
The results from JPMorgan, Wells Fargo, and Citigroup mark the start of earnings season for America's banks as investors watch for signs of how high interest rates are affecting lenders.
These are today's mortgage rates. Rates probably won't plummet this home-buying season. Lock in your rate now if you're otherwise financially ready.
The 2025 Subaru Forester is kind of new, but only sort of. The interior was redesigned, and a hybrid is coming next year.
Google is killing the VPN service that comes with One subscriptions, because nobody's using it.
Last year, Elon Musk's social network X (formerly known as Twitter) rolled out a feature for paid users to hide their blue checkmarks from others after the checks became primarily a paid feature. More definite is that the move will add one more layer of confusion around what the blue checkmark actually means these days, since it is arriving swiftly on the heels of yet one more change: X expanding blue-check status to more non-paying users based on how many "blue check" followers they have themselves. Last week, the company removed a section in its X Premium support page that described how paying users could hide their checkmarks.