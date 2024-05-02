Man accused of pointing handgun at other motorists

May 2—A 46-year-old motorist is facing a felony charge after allegedly leveling a handgun at the occupants of another vehicle at a Columbia Falls gas station on Monday.

Prosecutors brought Shawn Patrick Bevard up on one count of felony assault with a weapon in connection with the alleged April 29 confrontation. Bevard, who is expected to appear before Judge Dan Wilson in Flathead County District Court for his arraignment on May 16, remains in jail with bail set at $20,000.

Flathead County Sheriff's Office deputies questioned Bevard after responding to the gas station about 8:24 p.m., according to court documents. The two victims told investigators they saw Bevard pull out a handgun and aimed it at them, court documents said.

While speaking with Bevard, deputies allegedly spotted a black semi-automatic handgun in the vehicle. Bevard accused the victims of making "an inappropriate gesture" at him, court documents said. He told investigators he had two handguns in his vehicle, according to court documents.

Assault with a weapon is punishable by up to 20 years in Montana State Prison and a $50,000 fine.

