Man accused of pointing gun at Dayton officer before fleeing, crashing is indicted

Mar. 5—A Dayton man indicted Tuesday is accused of shooting at a woman Friday night and then pointing a gun at an officer before fleeing and ultimately crashing into a building, according to Dayton police.

Anthony Lamar Stargell, 58, was issued a summons to appear for his March 19 arraignment in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, two counts of having weapons while under disability, one count of obstructing official business and a misdemeanor charge of aggravated menacing. The grand jury declined to indict him for felonious assault.

Stargell reportedly shot at a woman Feb. 23 outside the Holiday Inn Express & Suites, 2140 S. Edwin C. Moses Blvd., but did not hit her, according to an affidavit filed in Dayton Municipal Court.

A Dayton police officer heard the gunshot when he was at the hotel parking lot completing paperwork. The officer got out of his car and witnesses reportedly pointed out Stargell.

"He ordered Mr. Stargell to drop the gun, however, he raised it towards (the officer) causing him to seek cover. After ordering Mr. Stargell to stop and show his hands, Mr. Stargell got into his car and fled the scene," the affidavit read.

Stargell went home and got into a different vehicle and fled from police again, court documents stated.

"He ultimately struck a structure, flipping his car and causing structure damage to the building," the affidavit read.

Police did not find the gun but did find two magazines, according to the document.

The crash happened around 11:10 p.m. Feb. 23 when the driver of a 2007 Ford E-250 cargo van, identified as Stargell, was headed north on North Paul Laurence Dunbar Street and apparently lost control and drove over a curb and collided with a house on the corner in the 1400 block of Germantown Street, according to a Dayton Police Department crash report.

Stargell, was taken to Miami Valley Hospital for treatment of minor injuries before he was booked into the Montgomery County Jail. He is free on $15,000 bail.