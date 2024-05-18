Man accused of pointing BB gun at officer, who then fired at him on East Central

May 17—An Albuquerque police officer tried to shoot a man who allegedly pointed a BB gun at him Thursday night in the southeast area of the city.

Albuquerque Police Department Chief Harold Medina said nobody was injured, and the suspect, Joey White, was booked into jail.

White, 38, is charged with aggravated assault against a peace officer with a deadly weapon and drug charges. He was booked into the Metropolitan Detention Center on Friday morning.

White told police he pointed a BB gun at the officer and threw it as he ran away, according to court records. Police have not found the gun.

It was the seventh time an APD officer has shot, or shot at, someone this year.

Medina said around 8 p.m., an officer tried to arrest a man — later identified as White — who had dropped a bag of fentanyl near Central and Mesilla, east of Louisiana.

According to a criminal complaint filed in Metropolitan Court, the officer's lapel video showed him saying, "You're under arrest," before White ran away. The video showed the officer pick up the bag of fentanyl and pursue White in his vehicle.

Police said lapel video showed the officer then began to chase White on foot before shooting at him "at least two times." White initially escaped and was arrested a few blocks away, where officers found a second bag of fentanyl in his pocket.

The officer told police White pointed a gun at him during the foot chase, "causing him to be in fear for his life and believing he was going to be shot," according to the complaint. White told police that when he was running from the officer, he pointed a black BB gun at him and then "threw the handgun away as he continued to flee."