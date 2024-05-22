Man accused of pointing AR-15 at parent in road rage incident at Las Vegas school: docs

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – A man told police he was picking up his daughter from school when another driver allegedly cut him off and pointed an AR-15 at him, according to documents obtained by 8 News Now.

Alfred Pamintuan faces several charges, including two counts of assault with the use of a deadly weapon. The incident happened around 1:30 pm on Tuesday, May 14, at Sierra Vista High School in the southwest Las Vegas valley.

According to a criminal complaint, a parent was driving west toward Cimarron Road from Robindale Road when he alleges a black Tesla Model 3 pulled in front of him. The parent said he made eye contact with the driver, later identified as Pamintuan, who then reportedly raised a black rifle, documents said.

At the sight of the firearm, the parent told Clark County school police he stopped and let Pamintuan go, and Pamintuan then “raised up a loaded magazine” as he drove away, according to the criminal complaint.

The parent said he followed Pamintuan, whose younger brother attended Sierra Vista High School, and took a picture of the Tesla’s license plate to show police, according to court documents.

That man’s daughter reportedly skipped school the next day out of fear for her safety.

The next day on May 15, officers with the Clark County School District Police Department interviewed Pamintuan’s younger brother at Sierra Vista High School. He told an officer his brother “was upset and pulled out the black rifle and held it up and showed it to the man.”

The brother told police Pamintuan has “a temper” and keeps the AR-15 in his vehicle, according to court documents. He said his brother is an Uber driver and picks him up every day.

Court documents also outlined how CCSDPD came up with a “ruse” to arrest Pamintuan. Administrators reportedly called Pamintuan to pick up his brother due to a “verbal altercation” that happened on campus.

Once Pamintuan showed up at Sierra Vista High School’s parking lot, police initiated a vehicle stop and the school was placed on a soft lockdown.

Man accused of bringing assault rifle onto southwest Las Vegas area high school campus

According to court documents, a black long assault rifle with a magazine was located in plain view on the front right seat floorboard.

Pamintuan told police he reached into the backseat and grabbed his black rifle because he felt threatened by the parent. He denied pointing the gun at them, but admitted to “showing them the magazine,” according to documents obtained by 8 News Now.

Pamintuan posted bond and was due in court June 18.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.