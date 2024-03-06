Man accused in Oregon District sex crime pleads guilty to obstruction charge, gets probation

Mar. 6—A Huber Heights man who had been accused of an August 2022 sex crime at an Oregon District nightclub was sentenced Tuesday to probation.

Curtis Hope Jr. was sentenced Tuesday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court to up to five years of probation, according to sentencing documents filed Wednesday. He pleaded guilty Feb. 6 to obstructing official business, a fifth-degree felony punishable by up to one year in prison.

He was indicted in June on one count of sexual battery for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman Aug. 21, 2022 who had been escorted by a bouncer from outside Newcom's at 418 E. Fifth St., Dayton, to the restroom. The woman told a friend and they went to a local hospital for an examination, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor's Office.

As part of his plea the indictment was waived.